Snow closes week, more cold on the way

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20′s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have cloudy skies as our next system moves in from the west. Snow will start in North-Central MN in the afternoon and continue to push east through the early evening. The snow will be done by midnight for most areas. New accumulations will be between 1-3″. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with WSW winds 5-10mph. Overnight the winds will become northwest 10-20mph and some lake effect snow will start up for the South Shore, mostly east of Ashland.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be COLD! Highs will be in the mid to lower teens with winds out of the WNW 10-15mph making it feel like it’s near 0°. Lake effect snow will be possible for the South Shore.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.

