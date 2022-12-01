PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village

The Duluth Winter Village is spending its second year at the DECC, with more than 40 local businesses featured this year.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Winter Village is spending its second year at the DECC, with more than 40 local businesses featured this year.

The Winter Village is set for Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

From new foods to local vendors, this year’s outdoor market is designed for businesses to sell their curated items out of custom-built wood cabins along Harbor Drive, behind the DECC.

Among those featured at the Winter Village include the Duluth Flower Farm, Flagship, Lake Superior Art Glass and Love Creamery.

Free ice skating will also be on the event list, with skating just steps away from Pioneer Hall.

This year, the hall is completely decked out in tinsel, with hundreds of balloons to top off the decorations.

A large Christmas tree is the centerpiece in the middle of all of the food and beverage vendors in the hall.

Local food will be on the menu from TBSP Waffles and Duluth’s Bes Bread. Craft drinks will also be served in Yule Hall, including themed cocktails from Vikre spirits and other local establishments.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Bachhuber
UPDATE: Missing 33-year-old man found dead, cause of death unknown
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Stabbing
UPDATE: Suspect arrested day after Gary-New Duluth stabbing
Medical Marijuana
Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions
Sun Country flights from Duluth to Fort Myers temporarily paused

Latest News

PREVIEW: What you can expect at Duluth's Winter Village
PREVIEW: What you can expect at Duluth's Winter Village
Nurses at Essentia Picket for contract change
Minnesota nurses vote to authorize second potential strike
Plowing Into the Future: St. Louis County's newest snowplows feature high tech equipment
Plowing Into the Future: St. Louis County's newest snowplows feature high tech equipment
Duluth Tourism Update
Duluth Tourism Update