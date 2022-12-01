PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Winter Village is spending its second year at the DECC, with more than 40 local businesses featured this year.

The Winter Village is set for Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

From new foods to local vendors, this year’s outdoor market is designed for businesses to sell their curated items out of custom-built wood cabins along Harbor Drive, behind the DECC.

Among those featured at the Winter Village include the Duluth Flower Farm, Flagship, Lake Superior Art Glass and Love Creamery.

Free ice skating will also be on the event list, with skating just steps away from Pioneer Hall.

This year, the hall is completely decked out in tinsel, with hundreds of balloons to top off the decorations.

A large Christmas tree is the centerpiece in the middle of all of the food and beverage vendors in the hall.

Local food will be on the menu from TBSP Waffles and Duluth’s Bes Bread. Craft drinks will also be served in Yule Hall, including themed cocktails from Vikre spirits and other local establishments.

For more information, you can visit their website.

