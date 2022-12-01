Plowing Into the Future: St. Louis County’s newest snowplows feature high tech equipment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s been a busy week for snowplow drivers.

Clearing snow and melting ice on the 3,000 miles of roads in St. Louis County is no easy task, but this year, the county has ten new plow trucks that feature state-of-the-art technology meant to make the job safer and more efficient.

It’s one of the most important jobs in the region.

“I’ve been here for about three and a half years, so I have three seasons of plowing,” said Dan MacMillan, an equipment operator for St. Louis County.

MacMillan drives a snowplow during the winter months.

“We’ll get a phone call, it’s usually three in the morning, and that phone call is telling us to be at work by 4 a.m.,” MacMillan said.

Chad Skelton is the Fleet and Property Manager for the county.

“The reason we’re here today is to showcase our ten new trucks,” Skelton said.

According to Skelton, the trucks feature new technology, including blue hazard lights that can be seen in blizzard conditions and cameras so drivers can rely on more than just mirrors to maneuver.

One of the biggest changes to the plows is in the back of the truck, where a new sloping design allows granular de-icers to be distributed safely and efficiently without having to raise the back of the truck up.

Drivers can also change the mixture of salt and de-icer as conditions change throughout the day without leaving the road.

“We produce our own de-icing recipes in St. Louis County depending on what the conditions are of the snowstorm,” Skelton said.

It’s a job that is vital to the community throughout the winter months.

For MacMillan, that’s part of why he does it.

“You feel like you’re actually doing something for the community, I can get some joy out of that,” MacMillan said.

Each new plow truck costs $335,000 and will last about 12 years.

The trucks aren’t just used in the winter, in the non-snowy months they’re still in service.

According to county leaders, snowplow trucks were used to distribute sandbags to help with flooding earlier this year.

Also, Teamsters Local 320 Union, which includes all St. Louis County Public Works employees, is struggling to reach a deal on a new employment contract.

According to union reps, they now have a mediator and they’re scheduled to have another meeting with the county Monday, December 5.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.