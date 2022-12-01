No. 8 Bulldogs hope to stay hot on offense against No. 1 Buckeyes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a week off, the now 8th-ranked UMD women’s hockey team is back on the ice this weekend at home hosting number one Ohio State.

And this Bulldogs offense is coming in hot, not only are the Bulldogs a top-four team in the country on the power play, but they’ve also outscored their last two opponents 20-1 in the previous four games.

“I think offensively I think what we are doing is dynamic, it’s fun, it’s going to incorporate all five players, whether that’s the opponent or just us building over time, I think it’s been really strong and we want to carry that in over this weekend,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“The physicality part, we love that and I think it elevates our game for sure too, and then just playing with speed, we have fast players from the D on up to the forwards so playing as a five-man unit and playing as a unit is huge for us,” added senior forward, Anneke Linser.

The Bulldogs drop the puck Friday at AMSOIL at 3 p.m.

