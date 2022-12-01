Nearly $2.5 million in grants for child care around the state

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations throughout Minnesota, including several in the Northland.

The goal is to help increase the supply of quality child care providers.

In the announcement, Governor Tim Walz said, “These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove added, “We continue to hear that a lack of quality child care is one of the major hurdles preventing the growth of our workforce,.. This grant program has a direct effect on creating more child care slots for parents across Minnesota.”

The community organizations receiving the grants will use a variety of approaches ranging from partnering with local employers to build new child care facilities, training and assistance with licensing.

Priority was given to communities with a documented shortage of child care providers.

The following organizations received Child Care Economic Development Grants during this latest round of funding:

• Aitkin County, Aitkin, $100,000

• Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington, $200,000

• City of Hills, Hills, $120,000

• Cook County and Grand Marais EDA, Grand Marais, $180,000

• Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth, $150,000

• Faith Community Development Initiative Inc, Brooklyn Park, $75,000

• Greater Bemidji, Inc, Bemidji, $200,000

• Jasmin Child Care and Preschool, Moorhead, $120,000

• Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar, Willmar, $200,000

• Morning Glory Montessori, Minneapolis, $120,000

• Nobles County Community Service Agency, Worthington, $150,000

• Northland Foundation, Duluth, $250,000

• Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $50,000

• Otter Tail County, Fergus Falls, $160,000

• Somali Community Resettlement Services, Minneapolis, $50,000

• Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $200,000

• WildFlower Foundation, Minneapolis, $100,000

