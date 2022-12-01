Minnesota nurses vote to authorize second potential strike

Nurses at Essentia Picket for contract change
Nurses at Essentia Picket for contract change(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, 15,000 nurses across Minnesota came out to the polls on Wednesday to cast their vote, with 2,000 from Twin Ports and Two Harbors hospitals.

This vote comes after months of failed negations with hospital leadership.

“Our hospitals are in crisis, and our CEOs have failed nurses and patients. They have failed to solve the crisis of patient care, and they have failed to solve the crisis of working conditions pushing nurses away from the bedside,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association, in a press release.

In September, MNA nurses held the same vote and ultimately left the bedside for a three-day strike following a 10-day notice to hospitals, required by state law.

It is unclear exactly how many nurses voted in favor of the strike or if and when they plan to submit their 10-day notice to hospitals.

The MNA nurses in Northern Minnesota are expected to hold a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. responding to the vote.

Northern News Now will have a crew in attendance and will bring you the latest details.

