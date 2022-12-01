Duluth leaders tout strong year for tourism as 2022 comes to a close

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Last year, the City of Duluth ended a nearly 80-year partnership with Visit Duluth, the organization in charge of tourism marketing for the city.

Twin Cities-based firm Bellmont Partners took over those duties this year.

On Wednesday, the city hosted a luncheon to give an update on some tourism data from the last year.

From sporting events to outdoor recreation, Duluth city leaders said the area offers a lot to tourists and with pandemic shutdowns in the rear-view mirror, they said things are getting back up to speed.

“We’re seeing a really strong rebound from what we saw with the pandemic,” said Tricia Hobbs, a Senior Economic Developer for the city.

She said numbers are showing tourism in town is thriving.

“Most months out of the year we were outpacing what we saw in 2021 as well as 2019,” Hobbs said. “2021 was an amazing summer for Duluth and so we were really glad to be at those levels.”

According to the Duluth Chamber of Commerce, data from Smith Travel Research shows between January and September of this year, the total number of hotel rooms sold in Duluth reached almost 595,000.

Between January and September 2019, that number was about 589,000.

Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner said the transition into Bellmont Partners has been positive.

“We’re very pleased and a lot of our partners in the hospitality sector, whether that be hoteliers, whether that be restaurants, and even some of the merchants have been pleasantly surprised by the results they’ve seen under this new model,” Baumgartner said.

With the steady tourism demand, he said the next step is making sure the industry stays staffed.

“The biggest challenge right now, as with many industries, really comes down to workforce now,” Baumgartner said.

Visitors near and far, taking in all Duluth has to offer.

“That speaks to the quality of service we have here, it speaks to the quality of goods and products we have here, it of course speaks to the natural amenities and beauty that we have here,” Baumgartner said.

This information was announced Wednesday at the City of Duluth’s tourism industry update.

They host these every couple of months, so we should get another update well into next year.

