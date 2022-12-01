City by City: Two Harbors, Lake Mille Lacs, Lake Superior

Two Harbors, MN- There is a unique fundraiser for a piece of history being held in Two Harbors. Christmas Tea on the Edna G. began after Thanksgiving and runs through the week before Christmas. The historic tugboat is decked out in Christmas decor and lights. The boat is open each Friday through Sunday for tea and reservations must be made in advance. Up to four people per hour can enjoy teatime.

Mille Lacs Lake- More fishing is almost here! For the seventh season in a row, the DNR says walleye populations are sufficient for a winter harvest. Starting December 1, anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or over 28 inches. The annual harvest numbers are set each year after the DNR completes its annual netting assessment and accounts for the eight tribes that also have fishing rights on the lake. 2023 open water regulations will be announced next spring after more assessments are taken.

Lake Superior- December 1 is also the opening of lake trout season on Lake Superior. The season runs through September 30, 2023, or until the harvest cap is met. Anglers must have a Great Lakes Trout and salmon stamp in addition to a traditional fishing license. Different areas of the big lake are under different management zones and that determines how many fish anglers can keep. For example, near the Apostle Islands people can bag two trout but further west they’re allowed three.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Tower, Cloquet, Red Cliff

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.