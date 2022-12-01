Bulldogs enter pivotal weekend series

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD men are also back at home this weekend and will be seeking redemption as well as they face Colorado College who they split with earlier this month. In today’s press conference, head coach Scott Sandelin called this an “interesting week.”

While the Bulldogs have been battling through injuries and illness all week long, Sandelin expects a full line-up come Friday, but he said he cannot guarantee it. Despite the challenges, UMD knows that in their next four-game stretch they need to take advantage of home ice to put themselves in a better position as they enter into the second half of their season.

“It doesn’t matter who is in our lineup, we have to be ready to play because they’re going to come and play and they’re a good hockey team. I watched last weekend and St. Cloud beat them twice, but there were a lot of opportunities that the game could’ve gone the other way too. A couple of fluky goals, and bounces and that’s the way the league is. It’s a fine line sometimes, but you got to be ready to play and all I’m asking our guys to do every week is play as well as they can. We’re not at home a lot in the second half and it’s not an easy start. Welcome to the league,” said Sandelin.

“Coach has been preaching the traits from the Friday game that we should not be doing again. I think the Saturday game we played a lot better, so I think if we can just replicate that and come out hard. I mean this is a team we should beat, we have to beat at this point of the season, so I think everyone knows that” added sophomore defenseman, Owen Gallatin.

Freshman defenseman Aiden Dubinksy is the only one who is ruled out for this weekend’s series. The puck drops at 7 pm on both nights of this UMD vs. Colorado College series and will be broadcasted on the My9 Sports Network.

