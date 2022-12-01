Annual closure for Duluth’s Skyline Parkway begins Thursday

Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road closed to motorized traffic beginning on...
Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road closed to motorized traffic beginning on Thursday, December 1.
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road closed to motorized traffic beginning on Thursday, December 1.

This stretch is closed annually for the winter season.

These roads will open to motorized traffic again next spring.

The portions of roads closing for the winter include:

  • Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road
  • Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road
  • Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street
  • Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits.

The first three road segments are located at the east end of Skyline Parkway, generally from the Lakeview Chalet on Seven Bridges Road to the Hawk Ridge overlook.

The last-named segment is at the extreme western end of Skyline Parkway beyond Spirit Mountain.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Bachhuber
UPDATE: Missing 33-year-old man found dead, cause of death unknown
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Stabbing
UPDATE: Suspect arrested day after Gary-New Duluth stabbing
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Police lights graphic.
Goodhue County officials identify deputy and suspect in Red Wing altercation
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
The 2022 Duluth Winter Village features over 40 different local vendors and new decorations in...
PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village
PREVIEW: What you can expect at Duluth's Winter Village
PREVIEW: What you can expect at Duluth's Winter Village