Wake Forest beats Wisconsin 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Damari Monsanto's turnaround jumper with 1:33 left gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth's jumper with 34 seconds to play made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it.

Appleby, a transfer from Florida, was 11 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers and had five assists for Wake Forest (7-1). Hildreth added 15 points and Monsanto had 13.

Hepburn shot 6 of 12 from long range and scored 23 points to lead Wisconsin (5-2). He heaved a buzzer-beating 3 from the logo that pulled the Badgers to 37-34 at the break.

Wahl finished with 17 points, Steven Crowl added 15 points and Connor Essegian had 12.

Wake Forest led for most of the first 11-plus minutes of the second half before back-to-back 3s from Crowl and Essegian gave the Badgers a 57-52 lead with 1:33 left.

Wake Forest is 4-0 against Wisconsin, with its last victory coming exactly 17 years ago on Nov. 29, 2005.

Spectators at the Kohl Center were asked to stay inside the arena after the game as Madison police searched a nearby area while investigating a local shooting that took place earlier Tuesday. Fans were told they could exit the Kohl Center by 10:40 p.m. local time thanks to an increased police presence outside the arena.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25