Sun Country flights from Duluth to Fort Myers temporarily paused

(Sun County Airlines)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sun Country Airlines flights from the Duluth International Airport (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will be temporarily paused.

From January 6, 2023, through January 30, 2023, Sun Country flights from the Duluth International Airport (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will not take place.

The airline says all impacted travelers have been accommodated via the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport (MSP) on the same travel dates.

Sun Country’s bus partner Landline has added additional frequencies between DLH and MSP to accommodate passengers.

“Sun Country has indicated the reason for the change in flights is due to soft bookings caused by the hurricane’s devastation in Fort Myers,” says Tom Werner, Executive Director of the Duluth Airport Authority.

On February 3, 2023, DLH to RSW flights will resume.

Southbound flights to Fort Myers will remain nonstop.

Northbound passengers returning to Duluth can expect one-stop, same-plane service via Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) in Madison, Wisconsin.

Werner urged customers to continue to book flights, “It is important for our community to continue to support this route and book flights to Fort Myers this winter and spring so we can get direct flights to Fort Myers back in the fall of 2023.”

