Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds.

While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second. It all began with Will Stauffer who sounded the red light for the 1-0 lead, but the ‘Hounds had immediate answers. Duluth Easts’ Thomas Gunderson unleashes to tie it all up at one goal apiece.

Before the second period concluded, Grand Rapids’ Gavin Forrest reclaimed the lead 2-1 entering into the final frame.

In the third period, Bauer Murphy’s shot deflected off of Hayden Davis who found the back of the net for a 3-1 Thunderhawk’s lead. However, it’s never over until it’s over. In the final seconds of the game, East’s Noah Tend fed Cole Christain in the slot to tighten the gap, 3-2. In the end, with not enough time to tie the game up to force overtime, Grand Rapids earns their second win of the year over Duluth East.

