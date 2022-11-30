Duluth man stabbed, DPD searching for suspect

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near East McCuen Street and 96th Avenue West, just west of the Oliver Bridge.

DPD said the victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials said they are actively looking for the suspect, but the stabbing is an isolated incident as both people are known to each other.

No word on what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

