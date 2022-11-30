Duluth high school graduation rate drops below statewide average

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - High school graduation rates in Duluth have dropped below state rates, raising concern for the district.

Duluth school leaders said that’s in part because of issues presented during the pandemic.

Duluth Public School’s graduation rate for the 2020-2021 school year dropped to 71.46%.

That’s below the statewide rate of 83.3%.

It’s a problem Superintendent John Magas said he wants to fix.

“My goal would be for that to be 100%, we’d like each and every student to graduate,” Magas said. “Of course, that’s gonna take a little bit of time to raise those graduation rates, but we have a lot of work and strategies underway.”

That data comes from World’s Best Work Force, a Minnesota Department of Education program focused on enhancing student achievement.

“It’s important for us to realize that data, own that data, and then take steps to improve because of it,” Magas said.

To help raise those graduation rates, the district has several ideas including continuing its partnership with the City of Duluth Workforce Development.

Elena Foshay, Workforce Development Director said graduating high school opens the door to more employment options.

“Our community is blessed with a lot of opportunities for employment, but many of them require some level of post-secondary education,” Foshay said.

The district will also enhance its technical education offerings and expand its Check and Connect program, where they pair students at risk of dropping out with mentors who can help them work through problems and address issues.

“Duluth Public Schools is committed to working with the community in making sure that we’re lifting for each and every student because a successful school district means a successful community,” Magas said.

The data also broke down graduation rates by demographics.

In the most recent data, numbers show 76% of white students graduated, while only 39% of Black students did.

