Cold overnight, more snow to close the week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will continue to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15mph, becoming calmer into the morning.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies. Highs will be able to climb into the mid-20′s with more of a southeast wind 5-15mph. Some light flurries in the Arrowhead through the morning will be possible.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies. We will be seeing another cold front moving in later in the day. There will be a chance of some snow showers after noon on Friday. The line of snow will move west to east through the afternoon and drop a quick 1-3″ of snow. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday is going to be COLD. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the teens. Winds will be WNW 10-15mph gusting to 30mph. This will make it feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill.

