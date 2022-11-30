City by City: Tower, Cloquet, Red Cliff

Tower, MN- The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa will be unveiling a new map Wednesday, November 30. The map is the result of a two-year project with volunteer artists, the Bois Forte Band and the Ely Folk School. Utilizing 19th-century archives they were able to find over 100 original names and meanings. This new map will reflect the band’s traditional area. The map covers over 100 miles from Lake vermilion to Nett Lake. There will be a celebration to unveil the new map at the Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum starting at 3:30 p.m.

Cloquet, MN- Local first responders are inviting the community to a chili feed. The Cloquet Police Department and Fond du Lac Police Department are hosting the annual event Thursday, December 1. The event is free and will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are asking guests to bring non-perishable food donations to be distributed to local food shelves.

Red Cliff- There will be a BINGO fundraiser at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino Sunday, December 6. Doors open at noon, early bird play is at 1 p.m. and the regular session begins at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Red Cliff Kids Christmas Event later in December. Toy donations can also be made through Sunday. Families have until December 9 to sign-up their children for the Christmas event. To do so call the Red Cliff Administrative Building.

