2022 Minnesota election results certified; 61% voter turnout

Two political parties will also see changes starting in 2023
The Minnesota Secretary of States office says 61% of Minnesotans voted in the 2022 election, which is down from the midterm high of 64.3% in 2018.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 Election has been certified by the Minnesota state canvassing board.

The board met on Tuesday and certified the results of the 2022 election.

According the Minnesota Secretary of State, 2,525,873 Minnesotans cast ballots, which is 61% of the population. This is a decrease from the record-high midterm voter turnout of 64.3% achieved in 2018, but ahead of the 20-year average for midterm voter turnout, which is 59.5%.

A total of 672,571 voters cast an absentee or mail-in ballot, which is 26.6% of the total votes cast. This is an increase from 24.5% of votes cast by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2018 General Election.

The certified election results also mean upcoming changes to the status of two political parties.

The Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis Party will no longer be recognized as a Major Political Party as it did not have a statewide candidate meet the 5% vote requirement for Major Political Party Status in 2022 or 2020. The party can receive Minor Political Party status if certification is filed by the end of the year.

The Independence-Alliance Party will no longer be recognized as a Minor Political Party as it failed to meet the 1% requirement for Minor Political Party Status in both 2022 and 2020.

