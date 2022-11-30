2 tight Northland races headed for recounts

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST
DULUTH, MN -- Two very tight races for Minnesota State House seats representing the Northland are now heading for a recount several weeks after November’s midterm election.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, contests in District 3A and District 3B each fell within the margin to trigger a publicly funded recount.

In the race for District 3A, current vote totals show republican Roger Skraba defeated incumbent DFL’er Rob Ecklund by 15 votes.

In the race for District 3B, current vote totals shows republican Natalie Zeleznikar defeated longtime DFL’er Mary Murphy by 35 votes.

Candidates in both those races have now filed to initiate a recount following the canvassing process.

Starting Monday, December 5, election officials will conduct recounts in those races in Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

There was no immediate word on how long that process could take.

Click here for more information about how recounts work in Minnesota.

Aside from publicly funded recounts, the Secretary of State’s office says, “Any losing candidate can request a discretionary recount that would be conducted at their expense.”

The candidate must submit a request for a discretionary recount along with the funds to cover the cost of the recount within five days of the canvass of a primary election or within seven days of the canvass of a general election.

