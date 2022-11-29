UMD Women’s Cross Country is headed back to Nationals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There has already been a plethora of nationally ranked teams out of Bulldog Country this past fall and now winter season, but on Monday we highlight the No.22 Women’s Cross-Country team which is headed back to nationals for their 11th time.

While the Bulldogs had a solid finish last year at the NCAA Tournament, they hope to improve from that 26th-place finish this year all led by first-year head coach Brette Jensen who says she is simply encouraged by her team each day and is just excited to see what her team can display on the biggest stage in college running.

“We’ve got a few new faces in the lineup and so it’s going to be really special, just bringing them out and getting them the experience. they’re just such a phenomenal group of women and they’ve cultivated such a great team culture, it’s just been really special to be a part of that group and support from afar as their coach and I’m just excited to see what they can do this weekend,” said Jensen.

“I think we have multiple people on the team that are vying for All-American titles, and I think that’s reasonable and so I think that’s really exciting to see how that will end up, especially with a flight out to Tacoma in hopefully warmer weather,” added the sixth year and SDSU transfer Cailee Peterson.

The competition will begin this Friday, December 2nd at Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.