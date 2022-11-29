Superior to hold special election for open city council seat

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior city leaders plan to hold a special election in April to fill an open seat on the city council.

Former city councilor Warren Bender stepped down in mid-November, after allegations that he sent unwanted messages to a woman online.

His term serving the 3rd District was supposed to last until April 2024.

The special election for that seat will be held on April 4, 2023.

Candidates can begin collecting signatures on December 1 and have until 5 p.m. on January 3 to turn in all their paperwork.

Click here for more information on what the city requires from candidates.

This special election will be held alongside the state’s regular Spring Election, also on April 4.

The Superior mayor’s seat will also be on the ballot.

So far, current Mayor Jim Paine is the only candidate to publicly announce intentions to run for mayor.

