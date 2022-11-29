Snow tapers off tonight, cold and windy Wednesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Wisconsin and the U.P. will continue to see moderate to heavy snowfall through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side with another 1-3″ from Duluth and up to Grand Marais. The snow will wrap up for everyone by midnight tonight. Lows will be in the teens with breezy winds out of the WNW 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is going to be cold and windy. Wind chills will be in the single digits above and below zero all day. Blowing snow will also be a concern, causing poor road conditions. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20′s, but falling off fast in the afternoon. Overnight we will see clearing skies and lows in the single digits above and below zero, but the winds will also calm down.

THURSDAY: Winds become more southerly on Thursday, which will help temperatures climb back into the mid-20′s. Some light lake effect snow for the North Shore will be possible, otherwise partly sunny skies can be expected.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see temperatures climb back into the mid-30′s with southerly winds 10-15mph. There will be mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some snow and wintry mix in the afternoon and early evening. Overnight there will be another round of snow across the region. A shovelable about is possible so stay tuned for updates!

