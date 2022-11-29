Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded gun, authorities said.(Hyattsville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (Gray News) - Maryland police say a teenager was taken into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded rifle.

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, a person called authorities about an armed person at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

When officers entered the home, the department said they found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded AR-15-style rifle.

Police said they used a rifle shield upon entering and retrieved the firearm.

According to authorities, the rifle was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Officers said they could not locate a serial number on the gun due to a black glue substance, but the boy was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
Derek Malevich
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for NW WI and U.P. Tuesday

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the talks between Russian Foreign...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
The largest European sea turtle ever to be identified has been discovered in Spain.
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say