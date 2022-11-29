Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents

The Michigan Supreme Court has postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of...
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ED WHITE
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school, a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit.

The court ordered the state appeals court to hear an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The order coincidentally emerged a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, killed four students and injured six more plus a teacher.

The now 16-year-old recently pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

The teen's parents are accused of ignoring his mental health needs and making a gun accessible at home. Defense lawyers argue that the Crumbleys can't be held criminally responsible for Ethan Crumbley's independent acts.

The Supreme Court said the appeal is limited to whether there was “sufficient evidence of causation” to send the Crumbleys to trial.

Jury selection in Oakland County court had been scheduled for Jan. 17.

“The Crumbleys did not counsel EC in the commission of the school shooting or act jointly with EC in any way,” attorney Shannon Smith said in a court filing, using Ethan Crumbley’s initials. “To the contrary, the Crumbleys had no knowledge that their son intended to commit multiple homicides.”

Most Read

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Derek Malevich
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death
Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
Wx Graphics
Some light snow today, heavier totals for Tuesday

Latest News

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, right, speaks as former President...
Republican Michels says Trump thought Michels would win race
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Parade killings judge nears decision on Supreme Court run
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Fickell leaves Cincinnati to take over as Wisconsin’s coach
Hepburn, Wisconsin edge USC 64-59 to finish 3rd in Bahamas