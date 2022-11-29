New Boys and Girls Club Hibbing location crucial to community

HIBBING, MN. -- Kids excitedly hurried off the Greenhaven Elementary school bus for the opening day of Hibbing’s new Boys and Girls Club on Monday.

“I think we are all going to benefit by having the young people learn the afterschool programming and having them participate,” Advisory Board Chair of Hibbing’s Boys and Girls Club, Kim Mclaughlin, said. “Whether it’s power hour, or citizenship, or just having them connect with a caring adult.”

A dozen kids headed straight to the gym and were greeted by smiling staff members.

Those kids, ready to settle in for games, snacks, and fun arts and crafts while they wait for their parents to get off of work.

But the program isn’t just a fun after school activity.

“Not only is it going to create dreams for our young people, hopefully in careers and professions, but also for today’s labor force,” Mclaughlin said. “People are trying to do re-entry into the job markets, so when we introduced this to them, they said “Sign our kids up.”

It’s a program nearly 90% of the community called a necessity, according to the May 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative survey.

Community members said they were looking to bring in more affordable and positive activities for their children.

“We recognize our community is struggling economic status wise like a lot of communities across the Iron Range,” Hibbing’s Super Intendent, Richard Aldrich, said. “Our free and reduced numbers are near 50% so one in two kids are somehow struggling for money for meals.”

It’s not only an opportunity to give the kids a safe emotional and social outlet, but also eases the minds of parents who struggle to find afterschool care.

“This collaboration is special because there is a little more flexibility in how parents can use this program as long as they’re up-front with us, so we know when a student is going to be there and when a student is not going to be there,” Aldrich said. “The cost is minimal.

