Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

PolyMet's NorthMet mine
PolyMet's NorthMet mine(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for the long-stalled PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

They say regulators should have included “end-of-pipe” limits on discharges of mercury and sulfates in PolyMet’s water quality permit.

And they say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, resulting in a weaker permit.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements.

It’s one of three major permits issued to PolyMet four years ago that remain on hold due to legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
Derek Malevich
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for NW WI and U.P. Tuesday

Latest News

Enbridge Logo
Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan
City council approves $200k to tackle childcare shortage in Superior
Superior to hold special election for open city council seat
MGN
Hibbing police, fire hosting third annual Christmas drive
WELY
Bois Forte band sells WELY, radio station will temporarily go silent