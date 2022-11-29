LIGHT THE WAY: Christmas Candlelight Tours return to Glensheen

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Glensheen Mansion’s Christmas Candlelight Tours are back for the holiday season.

The self-guided tours are offered each Friday and Saturday until December 31.

Tours run each day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hundreds of candles deck the halls of the mansion with 27 themed Christmas trees in almost every room in the home.

Mike Mayou, the Marketing Manager at Glensheen Mansion, said there have been new additions this year.

“We have new themes and we’re plating the dining room table, which is really exciting, so it kind of feels like you’re sitting down for a dinner with the Congdons,” Mayou said.

In total, it took a crew at the mansion eight days to decorate everything from the dining room tables to hanging ornaments on Christmas trees to putting garland on the staircase railings.

“We have a team of about 20 to 25 people,” Mayou said.

“A period of four days to do all the inside and four days to do all the outside,” he continued.

Normal tours are still being offered at the mansion daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase a tour ticket, you can visit their website.

