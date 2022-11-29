Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan

Enbridge Logo
Enbridge Logo(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge has ordered energy firm Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with a emergency plan to prevent potential oil spills from a pipeline running through the tribe’s reservation.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 to force the company to remove a section of pipeline that runs through their reservation in northern Wisconsin.

Enbridge has agreed to the reroute.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that U.S. District Judge William Conley said in an order Monday that the risk of a significant rupture in a portion of the line that runs through the reservation exists.

He ordered the company and tribe to reach an agreement on emergency measures to avoid a spill.

Enbridge issued a statement on the judge’s decision Monday.

“The judge has told the parties to meet by December 17 and work out a plan for reasonable remediation projects, the installation of emergency valves on the reservation, as well as an appropriate plan for shutting down and purging Line 5 if the meander worsens,” company spokespeople wrote. “We look forward to meeting with the Bad River Band to discuss these issues. In the meantime, the Line 5 pipeline will continue to safely operate.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
Derek Malevich
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for NW WI and U.P. Tuesday

Latest News

PolyMet's NorthMet mine
Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit
City council approves $200k to tackle childcare shortage in Superior
Superior to hold special election for open city council seat
MGN
Hibbing police, fire hosting third annual Christmas drive
WELY
Bois Forte band sells WELY, radio station will temporarily go silent