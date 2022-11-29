Hibbing police, fire hosting third annual Christmas drive

HIBBING, MN -- Hibbing police and fire are once again teaming up this holiday season to help kids in need.

The two public safety departments are holding their third annual Christmas Drive.

They’re inviting community members to drop off unwrapped gifts, clothing or monetary donations.

You can do so between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. both Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 1 at the Walmart in Hibbing.

Police and fire crews will then distribute those items to pre-determined families in need on the Iron Range.

