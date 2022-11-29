Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire

Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning.

Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m.

According to officials, first responders found a single-family home filled with smoke and flames showing from a second-floor window.

Authorities say the family was able to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.