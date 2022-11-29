FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for some today

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tuesday: We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for our Tuesday. We are expecting heavy snow across Northern Wisconsin and the U.P. through the mid parts of the day today. Here in the Twin Ports and the rest of Northern Minnesota will only see trace to an inch for most of the region. Some locally higher amounts are possible along the International Border and Arrowhead region. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with northwest winds between 5-10 MPH. Those Northwesterly winds means there will be some lake enhancement along the South Shore. That is also where we will see some of the highest totals.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: On Wednesday there will be a 30% chance of some scattered light snow showers especially through the first half our day. However, I suspect most will see mainly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day. We will see breezy winds and colder temperatures as well. Highs only climb into mid to lower 20′s with northwest 10-20 MPH. Some additional lake effect snow along the South Shore will be possible.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: High pressure moves back in for our Thursday bringing with it mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southerly winds between 5-15 MPH. That same southerly wind will set us up for a warmer day on Friday as well.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

