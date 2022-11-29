Duluth commission to consider revised parking fee changes for downtown, Canal Park

DULUTH, MN -- After feedback from the community, the Duluth Parking Commission will consider a revised parking fee proposal at its meeting Friday.

The commission originally discussed increasing the cost to park in some ramps and lots downtown and in Canal Park during a meeting in October.

At the time, they chose to table that proposal, hoping to get more feedback from local stakeholders before making a decision.

Tuesday, leaders with the organization Downtown Duluth released an advised parking fee proposal, which the commission plans to consider Friday.

“This will provide additional funding needed for increased cleaning and security at public ramps; a request we have advocated for based on feedback from our members,” Downtown Duluth president Kristi Stokes wrote in an email to her organization’s members Tuesday.

The main changes made from the original proposal include a $10 drop for certain monthly parking permits in ramps downtown.

However, the hourly figures to park in those ramps remain the same as the increases laid out in the original proposal.

In the latest proposal, parking in the Civic Center would now remain unchanged from the current fees.

Also, the proposed increases to park in surface lots downtown and in Canal Park remain unchanged from the original proposal.

As previously proposed, there is no change to on-street meter fees.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect in January.

Click here to view the original proposed increases.

Click here to view the revised proposed increases.

