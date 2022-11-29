Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice

But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away.

RELATED: UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake

Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy LaBarge got engaged!

They have been together for about three years and said every year they like to go out ice fishing on Red Lake for early ice.

But Monday, the ice breakaway wasn’t the only surprise in store.

“Andy had tied my ring on a lure and put it on my bobber line and I came back in and he’s like Oh you got a fish, so I reel it up and he’s on a knee, and I said ‘Oh my god!” Thole said.

The couple said they are excited to plan a wedding and that they will never forget their engagement.

