City by City: Wisconsin, Bayfield, Twin Ports

Wisconsin- The state is celebrating the people who keep the streets safe all winter. November 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day across Wisconsin. The governor uses the day each year to remind drivers to give plows space so they can do their job safely. In April of this year, Wisconsin joined other states in now allowing flashing green lights on maintenance vehicles in addition to red lights. These new lights will increase safety and enhance driver awareness of maintenance vehicles.

Bayfield, WI- The local shopping season is only just beginning. The “Shop Hop Passport” program started after Thanksgiving and runs through December 16. Any time you spend $5 at participating businesses you can collect a stamp on your passport. Once you have more than eight stamps you can turn in the passport for a chance to win prizes from the Bayfield Chamber and Tourism Bureau. Prizes include shopping sprees and local business baskets.

Twin Ports- The Head of the Lakes United Way is gearing up for its annual Holiday Day of Caring. The annual event is being held Wednesday, December 7. Each year hundreds of people come together to volunteer at several nonprofits. This year, projects will be dedicated to help local agencies gear up for winter and let volunteers have the chance to spread holiday cheer. Project sites include Safe Haven, the American Red Cross, Duluth Community School and more. Those interested in volunteering have until December 1 to sign-up.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.