Calmer, cooler and breezy day ahead

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Wednesday: Wednesday features mainly cloudy skies overhead for most but far northern Minnesota could see a few stray snow showers. The South Shore could also see another few hours of lake effect snow. That is thanks to breezy northwest winds at times gusting upwards of 40 MPH. With that in mind, Wind chills will be in the single digits above and below zero all day. Blowing snow will also be a concern, causing poor road conditions. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20′s but dropping in the afternoon. Overnight we will see clearing skies and lows in the single digits above and below zero, but the winds will begin to calm down.

Thursday: Winds become more southerly on Thursday, which will help temperatures climb back into the mid-20′s. Some light lake effect snow for the North Shore will be possible as a result. Otherwise, partly sunny skies prevail with winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Friday: On Friday we will see temperatures climb back into the mid-30′s thanks to those same southerly winds from Thursday. To start Friday features mainly cloudy skies but a 30% chance of some snow and wintry mix develops in the afternoon and early evening. Overnight there will be another round of snow across the region. A shovelable and plowable amount is possible so stay tuned right here for updates!

