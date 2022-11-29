Bois Forte band sells WELY, radio station will temporarily go silent

WELY
WELY(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN -- After more than 50 years, a popular Ely radio station will temporarily go silent while the airwaves transition to a new owner.

The Bois Forte Band announced Tuesday they have sold WELY to Zoe Communications, which owns seven radio stations in Northwest Wisconsin.

Zoe Communications bought WELY for $130,000, according to a news release from the Bois Forte Band.

Bois Forte Band leaders originally planned to shut down the radio station June 1, blaming financial issues.

However, after an outpouring of community support, they extended the sale deadline to December 1.

Zoe Communications is now looking for a place to lease to set up a new studio, as the Bois Forte Band will retain ownership of the current space.

During that transition, WELY will go silent starting Thursday, December 1.

They hope to be back on the air soon.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
Derek Malevich
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
WX GFX
FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for NW WI and U.P. Tuesday

Latest News

Enbridge Logo
Judge orders Enbridge, tribe to form emergency pipeline plan
PolyMet's NorthMet mine
Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit
City council approves $200k to tackle childcare shortage in Superior
Superior to hold special election for open city council seat
MGN
Hibbing police, fire hosting third annual Christmas drive