Bois Forte band sells WELY, radio station will temporarily go silent

ELY, MN -- After more than 50 years, a popular Ely radio station will temporarily go silent while the airwaves transition to a new owner.

The Bois Forte Band announced Tuesday they have sold WELY to Zoe Communications, which owns seven radio stations in Northwest Wisconsin.

Zoe Communications bought WELY for $130,000, according to a news release from the Bois Forte Band.

Bois Forte Band leaders originally planned to shut down the radio station June 1, blaming financial issues.

However, after an outpouring of community support, they extended the sale deadline to December 1.

Zoe Communications is now looking for a place to lease to set up a new studio, as the Bois Forte Band will retain ownership of the current space.

During that transition, WELY will go silent starting Thursday, December 1.

They hope to be back on the air soon.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.