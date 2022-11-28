Some light snow today, heavier totals for Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Most are looking at mainly cloudy skies for much of our Monday. There is the opportunity for some light snow across the far northern portions of our region from points north of the Iron Range towards the International Border. Those along the Canadian Border could see 1-3″ of new snow today with lesser totals farther south. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-30s for most winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the 20s across the Northland.

Wx Graphics (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: A Colorado low off to our south could usher in heavier snow for some. Right now, models suggest heaviest snow totals across Northwest Wisconsin, especially along the South Shore. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast and how much of the snow falls in Minnesota. Temperatures climb into the upper 20s and low to mid-30s for much of the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Graphics (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday features mainly cloudy skies as temperatures climb into the 20s across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

Wx Graphics (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.