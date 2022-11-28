Small Brewery Sunday: A newer Thanksgiving tradition in the Northland

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, but what about the Sunday after Thanksgiving?

Some businesses in the Northland are using the day to bring in customers to support local breweries.

In 2019, the Brewer’s Association created Small Brewery Sunday.

Earth Rider in Superior had special deals Sunday, coinciding with what is typically considered the kickoff the Holiday shopping season.

According to leaders with Earth Rider, the day is another opportunity to support local businesses and is a popular day for customers to come in!

“You got a whole weekend packed with discounts, and you know, just supporting local businesses, and so we thought Small Brewery Sunday, and it works! People like to come in on Sundays and enjoy a good beer,” said Isabella Pike, Manager of Earth Rider.

In addition to buy one get one free crowlers, Earth Rider also hosted a special brewery tour in honor of the day.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.