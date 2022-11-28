Newly introduced legislation aims to extend aid for laid off miners

SILVER BAY, MN -- Newly elected State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild aims to introduce legislation to extend unemployment benefits for Cleveland-Cliffs workers.

In February, Cliffs’ Northshore Mining idled two mines, and 410 employees were laid off as a result.

“Those employees had unemployment due to that idling, but that unemployment ends here in November,” said Hauschild.

Hauschild’s new constituency includes both Babbitt and Silver Bay.

He said providing aid to those miners and their families has been an important issue throughout his campaign.

“Those employees are going to be without unemployment during the holiday season, during the winter months. And so throughout the campaign, I’ve been calling for a special session to address this,” said Hauschild.

He had no success with a special session, so Hauschild will instead work with State Representative Dave Lislegard (DFL) in hopes of garnering support in the house during the upcoming legislative session.

The legislation would extend up to 26-weeks of unemployment benefits for all of the workers who were laid off, as well as pay them retroactively for any missed checks.

“This is what I’m prioritizing, because it’s really the biggest need right now in the district. Certainly, we’re going to work on all the other issues as well and be ready to go with those. But this is this is something that needs to be out there right away so that these workers know that this relief is coming,”

Hauschild is confident the law can garner bipartisan support.

“We have other Iron Range legislators that are on the other side of the aisle and they know that this is a critical need as well,” he said.

In their latest update, Cleveland-Cliffs said the mines will remain closed until at least mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.