FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for NW WI and U.P. Tuesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be a slight chance of scattered snow showers, otherwise cloudy skies. Tonight we will have a 30% chance of some snow showers moving in from the south. Lows will be in the mid-20′s with light westerly winds.

TUESDAY: We have issued a FIRST ALERT weather day for Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected in Northern Wisconsin and the U.P. through the mid parts of the day. Here in the Ports and the rest of Northern Minnesota will only see trace to an inch for most of the region. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday there will be a 30% chance of some scattered light snow showers. However, we will see breezy winds and colder temperatures as well. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s with northwest 10-20mph. Some lake effect snow along the South Shore will be possible.

THURSDAY: High pressure will move back in on Thursday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southerly winds. That south wind will set us up for a warmer day on Friday.

