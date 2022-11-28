‘Make Every Child Smile’ toy drive begins collecting donations

DULUTH, MN -- Back for its seventh year, the “Make Every Child Smile” toy drive is on its way to making it a bright holiday season for every Twin Ports kid.

According to organizer Mike Letica, people can now begin dropping off donations at one of eight sites across the area.

They’re accepting toys, clothing, gift cards, and more for any age child.

You can drop off a donation at the following sites between now and Dec. 17:

-Buffalo House - 2590 Guss Road

-Pizza Ranch Miller Hill Mall (between 10am-8pm)

-Orthopedic Associates - 4310 Menard Drive (between 8am and 4:30pm)

-Orthopedic Associates - 1000 E. 1st St., 4th Floor (between 8am and 4:30pm)

-Marksman Trading Post in Cloquet 227 1/2 Hwy. 33 (between 9am and 5pm)

-Claire’s in the Miller Hill Mall (between 11am and 8pm)

-Zenith Auto Glass - 3802 Trinity Road (between 7:30am and 5pm)

-Shake It - 5801 Grand Avenue (between 7am and 1pm)

You can also contribute a monetary donation by clicking here.

Families in need will be invited to come pick out some gifts during an upcoming donation distribution.

The distribution is planned from noon - 2pm Sunday, Dec. 18 at the “Shake It” store at 5801 Grand Avenue.

