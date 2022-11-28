Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death

VIRGINIA, MN -- An Iron Range man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced in St. Louis County Court Monday.

In October, he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Kristen Bicking, 32, at his Virginia, MN apartment in May 2021.

According to court documents, Malevich thought Bicking had ratted him out to authorities on a previous alleged crime.

Malevich and Bicking had been in a relationship, but were no longer dating at the time of her murder.

“Despite her tragic death, Ms. Bicking continues to have a lasting impact on this community. At sentencing today, Ms. Bicking’s family vowed to continue their important efforts to raise awareness of the danger of domestic violence,” St. Louis County Attorney’s office leaders wrote in a news release.

Malevich previously pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Intentional Murder and First-Degree Aggravated Witness tampering.

He received the statutory maximum sentence, 40 years, for his plea to Second-Degree Intentional Murder and a consecutive 8 1/2-year sentence for his plea to First-Degree Aggravated Witness Tampering.

Due to a plea agreement, an indictment charging him with two counts of First-Degree Murder was dismissed.

