Essentia sends message about nursing negotiations ahead of strike authorization vote

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Leaders at Essentia sent a memo Monday about their thoughts on the ongoing negotiation process with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA).

MNA has announced a strike authorization vote will happen on Wednesday, November 30. That will involve nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities.

The memo from Chief Human Resources Officer Diane Davidson stated, “We deeply value our nurses and their many contributions to our care teams.”

Essentia leaders went on to say they believe an agreement with the MNA can be reached and that they are listening and have responded to the concerns and issues brought forward by the MNA.

“We do not believe a strike is in anyone’s best interest”, the memo continued, “(Essentia wants) the union to explore all possible options at the bargaining table with us before asking nurses to strike.”

Essentia also laid out their current proposal.

They said under that proposal, more senior, full-time nurses can earn more than $100,000 per year, while new hires would start at $37.06 per hour, or roughly $77,000 per year.

That proposal also includes what Essentia called frequent increases for entry-level nurses, or a 30% raise over the first three years.

Essentia’s current PTO proposal also includes two weeks of paid parental leave and employer-paid short-term disability.

Essentia said nearly 500 new nurses were hired systemwide over the past year and a half. They also said they’re working on continued ways to recruit and retain staff.

The next Twin Ports bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday, December 1.

The memo also said in an effort to be more transparent and assist their nurses in making educated decisions, Essentia has been posting their proposals that have been shared with the MNA bargaining team.

