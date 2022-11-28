Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Wisconsin faces a Winter Storm Watch through Wednesday
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to cover Wisconsin through Wednesday morning
High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow...
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
An NOAA graphic shows the heat signature of Mauna Loa's eruption.
Mauna Loa eruption heat signature
Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad...
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad scandal