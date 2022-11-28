Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat, named Smells, was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.(TSA)

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Wisconsin faces a Winter Storm Watch through Wednesday
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch to cover Wisconsin through Wednesday morning
High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow...
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow

Latest News

FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
Our investigation reveals doctors facing discipline for substance abuse issues are often given...
Discipline for addicted physicians who relapse is often lenient, secretive
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
Crews working to rescue more than 100 people from ice chunk on Upper Red Lake
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas