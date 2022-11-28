Atlanta police searching for missing 33-year-old man

Nicholas Bachhuber
Nicholas Bachhuber(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen Nov. 27 around 4 p.m. He told his wife he was headed to get his emissions done on his vehicle. Bachhuber called his wife around 5:20 p.m., saying he was on his way back home, but he never arrived.

Bachhuber is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black shorts and black New Balance sneakers. He left his home in a white 2005 Toyota 4runner with a Georgia license plate tag TCX0369.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Derek Malevich
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death
Fatal car crash
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
Wx Graphics
Some light snow today, heavier totals for Tuesday

Latest News

No injuries after house fire
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hundreds of candles are placed within the 39 rooms and halls of Glensheen Mansion for their...
LIGHT THE WAY: Christmas Candlelight Tours return to Glensheen
LIGHT THE WAY: Christmas Candlelight Tours return to Glensheen
LIGHT THE WAY: Christmas Candlelight Tours return to Glensheen
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UMD Women's Cross Country
UMD Women's Cross Country