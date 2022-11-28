Atlanta police searching for missing 33-year-old man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen Nov. 27 around 4 p.m. He told his wife he was headed to get his emissions done on his vehicle. Bachhuber called his wife around 5:20 p.m., saying he was on his way back home, but he never arrived.

Bachhuber is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black shorts and black New Balance sneakers. He left his home in a white 2005 Toyota 4runner with a Georgia license plate tag TCX0369.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

