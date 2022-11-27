Sweet Tradition: Grambsch family makes and distributes candy at Lake Superior Railroad Museum

By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a sweet Saturday at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth.

Five generations of the Grambsch family gathered to make hard candy and hand it out to guests at the museum.

More than a century ago, Ben Grambsch operated a candy company in Loyal Wisconsin.

While the candy-making business ended in the 1960s, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond gather the Saturday after Thanksgiving every year to make candy the old-fashioned way, using tools and techniques Grambsch used all those years ago.

They’re able to do this because a replica of the Grambsch store, including all the equipment needed to make candy, is housed in Duluth at the museum.

“The candy kitchen was donated to the museum and then Ken said, well do you think you can make candy here, and we said none of us have done it for years,” said Carmella Anderson, a Grambsch Family Member.

But they decided to try, and this year marks the 40th year of the candy-making event.

For more information about the events at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, click here.

