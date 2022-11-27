Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment

Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds. Both children died of their wounds at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said.

A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The 24-year-old mother of the children had been taken into custody and transported to a hospital less than an hour earlier after acting erratically at an address on Echo Place in Mount Hope.

The mother was not arrested and the children’s father was not taken into custody, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx said during a press briefing late Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a “female acting erratic, but non-violent, with no weapons” around 7:20 p.m., De Ceglie said.

Police were told a woman was trying to burn items in the kitchen and found her in the third-floor apartment “acting irrational,” De Ceglie said.

She was taken into custody without incident until the arrival of an ambulance, which transported her to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation at about 7:50 p.m. Before leaving for the hospital, officers were told by a family friend that the children were with their father, De Ceglie said.

A 911 call at 7:55 p.m. for the same location reported two children were not breathing. He said officers returned to the apartment and found the boys with multiple wounds.

De Ceglie said officers and a family member tried to resuscitate the children while awaiting an ambulance, which took them to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center where they died.

“Despite the officers’ best efforts, both children succumbed to their injuries,” De Ceglie said.

Police had a “person of interest” in custody and were continuing the investigation, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash in Carlton County involves two teenagers
High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow...
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow
Next week's snow will be light for most but the Snow Belt could manage more
Cooler Sunday could lead to rain/snow for the U.P.
Small Business Saturday
THE LIST: Downtown Duluth Small Business Saturday Specials
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
The company that operates the Starbucks store involved apologized, saying that the “label was...
'She labeled me': Starbucks customer speaks about reported 'monkey' drink label