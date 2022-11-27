Duluth businesses welcome customers for Small Business Saturday

DULUTH, MN. -- It’s another day of shopping in the Northland, but the focus is shopping and supporting local.

“I was blown away by the business we had yesterday and continue to have today. I’m just super appreciative of that.” Grace Shervey, Owner of Indigo the Label, said.

Stores inside the Fitgers building, like the new boutique Indigo the Label, saw a steady stream of customers this Small Business Saturday.

They are excited to participate this year along with more than 30 other stores in Duluth.

“We are new here. We just opened in the middle of March, and getting to know our customers has been incredible,” Shervey said. “I think now more than ever people are really shopping small and that means so much to us little businesses that want to give back to our community as well.”

Local stores were happy to see the new influx of in-person customers after the pandemic, including the Market Gourmet.

“I think people were recognizing the struggle that some of our local businesses were having so they came out, they showed up, and they wanted to support us,” Alex Kulstad, co-owner of Market Gourmet, said.

Kulstad said he was happy to see more shoppers come in and support the local stores.

“This one has been pretty critical because a lot of small businesses were struggling, and we are happy that we are having a very vibrant Small Business Saturday this year,” Kulstad said.

He also said seeing how much Duluthians support their community is a fun aspect of the day.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.