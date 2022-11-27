Duluth businesses welcome customers for Small Business Saturday

shoppers go to fitgers for small business Saturday
shoppers go to fitgers for small business Saturday(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. -- It’s another day of shopping in the Northland, but the focus is shopping and supporting local.

“I was blown away by the business we had yesterday and continue to have today. I’m just super appreciative of that.” Grace Shervey, Owner of Indigo the Label, said.

Stores inside the Fitgers building, like the new boutique Indigo the Label, saw a steady stream of customers this Small Business Saturday.

They are excited to participate this year along with more than 30 other stores in Duluth.

“We are new here. We just opened in the middle of March, and getting to know our customers has been incredible,” Shervey said. “I think now more than ever people are really shopping small and that means so much to us little businesses that want to give back to our community as well.”

Local stores were happy to see the new influx of in-person customers after the pandemic, including the Market Gourmet.

“I think people were recognizing the struggle that some of our local businesses were having so they came out, they showed up, and they wanted to support us,” Alex Kulstad, co-owner of Market Gourmet, said.

Kulstad said he was happy to see more shoppers come in and support the local stores.

“This one has been pretty critical because a lot of small businesses were struggling, and we are happy that we are having a very vibrant Small Business Saturday this year,” Kulstad said.

He also said seeing how much Duluthians support their community is a fun aspect of the day.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash in Carlton County involves two teenagers
A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
Hucklebeary is now a 3,000 sq. ft. space with Lauralloons, a balloon artist, working out of the...
BEARY SPECIAL: Small Business Saturday features big reopening
Duluthians come out to watch Merry Kiss Cam
Pucker Up: Streaming of ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ has locals celebrating
High pressure could make Saturday sunny, Sunday cool and the low to the west may have some snow...
Sunny weekend could turn towards work week snow

Latest News

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Red Kettle season kicks off with something new
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Many across the Northland are getting in the giving spirit this holiday season.
City by City: Washburn, Hibbing, Virginia
The Red Cliff tribal council is looking to fill several seats on local boards, commissions and...
City by City: Wisconsin, Two Harbors, Red Cliff