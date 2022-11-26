Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations

Northland Neon shines in Duluth (KBJR)

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s hard to hold a conversation in the Northland Neon shop on Woodland Avenue

in Duluth. The hum and hiss of high voltage, vacuums and pumps keeps a dull roar going on

all through the work day. You need to be part chemist, part electrician and part artist to work on neon

signs.

“Yeah, that does sum it up, yeah!” said Dave Johnson of Northland Neon.

Northland neon traces its roots back to 1929. A few years ago, East grad Dave Johnson and Denfeld grad Dan Nelson purchased

the business. They didn’t know much about neon at first but after four years, they’ve got the

process down.

“Taking it all the way through from a straight piece of glass to bending it up

and putting ends on it, pumping it full of neon and lighting it up.” said Johnson.

Fixing a vintage sign or creating new artwork for a client takes a careful

balance of voltage, amperage, chemical composition of the gas and even the gas’s

pressure.

“Every once in a while when the pressure is wrong that machine will end up

sparking a ball about that big!” said Dan Nelson of Norhtland Neon.

Dan Nelson doesn’t mind fixing vintage neon signs but his favorite work is

breathing life into a client’s custom dream project.

“Just taking a stick of glass and turning it into something they had imagined is

just a great feeling.” said Nelson.

Dave Johnson feels neon signs give everyone a great feeling.

“It just hangs in the air, there’s a dimensionality to it, they’re letters

hanging in space, there’s something strange about it.” said Johnson.

In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now. (Click below to see the video)

