Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s hard to hold a conversation in the Northland Neon shop on Woodland Avenue
in Duluth. The hum and hiss of high voltage, vacuums and pumps keeps a dull roar going on
all through the work day. You need to be part chemist, part electrician and part artist to work on neon
signs.
“Yeah, that does sum it up, yeah!” said Dave Johnson of Northland Neon.
Northland neon traces its roots back to 1929. A few years ago, East grad Dave Johnson and Denfeld grad Dan Nelson purchased
the business. They didn’t know much about neon at first but after four years, they’ve got the
process down.
“Taking it all the way through from a straight piece of glass to bending it up
and putting ends on it, pumping it full of neon and lighting it up.” said Johnson.
Fixing a vintage sign or creating new artwork for a client takes a careful
balance of voltage, amperage, chemical composition of the gas and even the gas’s
pressure.
“Every once in a while when the pressure is wrong that machine will end up
sparking a ball about that big!” said Dan Nelson of Norhtland Neon.
Dan Nelson doesn’t mind fixing vintage neon signs but his favorite work is
breathing life into a client’s custom dream project.
“Just taking a stick of glass and turning it into something they had imagined is
just a great feeling.” said Nelson.
Dave Johnson feels neon signs give everyone a great feeling.
“It just hangs in the air, there’s a dimensionality to it, they’re letters
hanging in space, there’s something strange about it.” said Johnson.
In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now. (Click below to see the video)
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.